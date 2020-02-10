About this show

This inspiring, touching and funny drama is based on the events surrounding the Aberfan Disaster of October 1966. Set 8 months after the tragedy, we follow the real life story of a small group of bereaved mothers who meet every Tuesday to talk, cry and laugh (without feeling guilty). It's at one of these meetings that they realise how much the grief has taken its toll on their appearance. Aware that people would think them frivolous, they secretly arrange for a representative from Revlon to give them beauty tips - enter the Revlon Girl, with a suitcase of cosmetics in tow, tasked unknowingly with far more than masking minor blemishes.