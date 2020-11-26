About this show

Taking the best of the original 1960's Jamaican scene as well as the 2 Tone English revival of the late 1970's, this unforgettable show is crammed full of songs made famous by the likes of Prince Buster, Desmond Dekker, Madness, The Specials, The Selecter, The Maytals, and Tony Tribe, featuring a host of classic hits including The Israelites, One Step Beyond, It Mek, My Girl, Monkey Man, Ghost Town, Watermelon Man, Red Red Wine, Too Much Too Young, Madness, Enjoy Yourself, Al Capone and many, many more.

Yesterday's Men are one of the country's finest exponents of Ska featuring the hugely talented frontman Gerry Slattery on guitar and vocals, Kim Cypher on saxophones and Steve Trigg, of Bad Manners fame, on trumpet.