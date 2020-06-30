About this show

Bonfire night 2019 and Sheila, Denise, Julie, and Fay are Team C in Pennine Mineral Water Ltd.'s annual outward bound team-building weekend on Derwentwater. Somehow, Marketing Manager Sheila has been nominated team leader, and, using cryptic crossword solving skills, has unwittingly stranded her team on an island in the Lake District. As the mobile batteries die, and cold and hunger take over, our tour intrepid heroines find themselves called on to manufacture escape routes using cable ties and spatulas, and create a rescue beacon with plastic plates and a toasting fork.