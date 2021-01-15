About this show

Swan Lake is a signature piece of Moscow City Ballet’s repertoire. The choreography, interpretation and stand-out virtuoso performances win consistently rave reviews. The epic story of Prince Siegfried and his doomed love for Odette is magnificently brought to life in all its original splendour by Tchaikovsky’s hauntingly familiar score.

Brimming with Russia’s best dancers, beautiful sets and stunning costumes, Moscow City Ballet is at its outstanding best, making their visit to Aylesbury an unmissable treat!