About this show

The Nation's favourite Ballroom dancer is back once again with a thrilling new show to wow audiences across the UK. Featuring classic dances with sensational new choreography, timeless tunes and strictly dazzling costumes that will conjure up the elegance of Ballroom at it best and the razzle dazzle of Broadway, with world class ensemble dancers and the Raymond Gubbay Big Band Orchestra.

Join the King of Ballroom and Strictly legend for an intimate evening of conversation, laughter, song and dance.