About this show

Spirit of the Dance is one of the biggest dance shows in the world. It has smashed box office records in over 20 countries, and has won more awards than any other dance production.

Now celebrating its 15th Anniversary and winner of 9 Global awards, this breathtaking show has been seen by more than 30 million people around the globe.

The world champion dancers of Spirit of the Dance sound like a runaway express train and their precision and artistic showmanship sends shivers down your spine. This breathtaking show delivers the powerful rhythms of Irish Dance combined with the passionate Latino rhythms of Tango, Flamenco and Red-Hot Salsa to produce a thrilling, heart-pounding production that the International Post describes as “The World’s Greatest Irish Dance Show”.