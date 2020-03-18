About this show

Rated as one of the world's top mediums, Sally's reputation has been built from her close relationship with many high-profile celebrities. Since becoming a professional medium, Sally has gone on to read for a whole host of celebrities from film stars to radio presenters, musicians to soap actors. These have included George Michael, Koo Stark, Uma Thurman, Mel B and perhaps most notably, the late Pricess Diana whom Sally read for over a period of several years.

Sally has dedicated her life to exploring the work of spirit and her Close Encounters evening aims to give validation that our loved ones still exist.