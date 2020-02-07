About this show

Marking eight years of relentless camping (and not a tent in sight!), Brian Ralfe presents another raucous reinvention of pantomime with the suitably provocative Peter Pansy. Since 2002, Ralfe and co. have given an X rated makeover to such timeless classics as Carry on Dick, Mother Goosed, A-lad-in and Cinderfella. Expect the usual cast of camp characters, wild costumes and very adult humour in another evening of outrageous alternative entertainment. Please note that this is an adult show and is not suitable for children.