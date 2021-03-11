About this show

An Evening of Burlesque is back in town with a dazzling new production! So leave your inhibitions at the door and prepare to experience the UK's biggest burlesque extravaganza. With a bevy of beautiful burlesque stars, speciality variety artists and fabulous costumes An Evening of Burlesque, revives this Classic Variety Artform into the 21st Century with a glamorous new show. Join us as we celebrate touring throughout the world. Featuring some of your favourite stars from last year alongside the most outrageous and extraordinary new talent we could find, naughty has never been so nice!