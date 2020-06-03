London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
The story of the von Trapp family and their escape from Nazi occupation. Made famous by the film starring Julie Andrews and containing such songs as Climb Every Mountain, I am Sixteen, Do a Deer and many more.