About this show

When young Colin is left with nothing but a cat in his father's will he's ready to give up. He is a millenial after all. It's left to Puss to sort his masters life out, rid the land of evil and gain Colin enough standing to marry the beautiful (but vacant) princess Fififi, because as 2016 has proved, anyone can rule a kingdom if you tell enough lies. Join our naughty pussy on a magical adventure featuring an all-female cast, original music, side-splitting laughs and special effects that will make you think we actually have some kind of budget. Leave grandma at home with the cheeseboard and let Fat Rascal Theatre purr-suade you to try something a little different this year.

Easter Panto.