The loveable tale about the pig with an unusual useful talent, made into a film in 1995 this is a highly entertaining tale. When Farmer Hoggett wins a piglet at the fair his wife has visions of juicy crackling - however this is a piglet with ambition. Through various adventures the courageous Babe not only overcomes farmyard prejudice but becomes a hero when he is entered into the Grand Challenge Sheep-dog Trials.