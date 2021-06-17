About this show

An expert at being himself, stand-up comedian Stephen K Amos is supremely warm and wickedly funny, with an ability to charm onlookers right into the palm of his hand. He creates weird and wonderful connections within his audience who are drawn into his own personal world and thoughts.

In 2010 the world was in a sorry state. Fast forward ten years and everything's still going downhill. Stephen has had his own share of highs and lows too. And when the world gives him lemons, he adds gin, tonic, ice and a healthy dose of humour. Forget the divisions and discord and immerse yourself in an hour of bridge building laughter to welcome the new decade.