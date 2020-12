About this show

Throughout the seventies, The Osmonds dominated the charts, notching up hit after hit and collecting a staggering 47 platinum and gold records. Join lead singer Merrill for a nostalgic evening of sensational music performing their greatest songs.

Merrill will be performing all the big hits from The Osmond's plus talking about his experiences of growing up within one of the worlds biggest bands, the famous people he has met and how he wrote so many of the world famous hits