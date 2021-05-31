About this show

The Jews of Hollywood invented the ?American Dream'. And they lived it! They came from shtetls, but ended up in Beverly Hills mansions. And they sold the world a ?Technicolor' fantasy version of American life. Jewish Hollywood is a revue crammed full of songs that explores the reality as well as the glitz! HAVA NAGILA, DON'T RAIN ON MY PARADE, MY YIDDISHE MOMME TRADITION, SECOND HAND ROSE, THE WAY WE WERE PUTTING ON THE RITZ, THEME FROM 'EXODUS' and many more... It tells stories of ambition and sacrifice. What was the price paid for assimilation? How did the Jews of Hollywood confront anti-Semitism? How did the Holocaust change their depiction of Jews onscreen? How badly hit were they by the notorious blacklisting of the 1950s? And what caused the rebirth of Jewish cinema in the 1960s - giving rise to stars like Barbra Streisand, Woody Allen and Bette Midler?