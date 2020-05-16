About this show

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead! So it's time to prepare yourselves for Horrible Histories live on stage with the West End show that's never toured before! What if a Viking moved in next door? Will you roar with laughter with Richard the Lionheart? Has William Wallace met his match? Can King Charles keep his head? Why not light up your life with the great fire of London? Will you see eye to eye with Admiral Nelson? Does the Duke of Wellington get the boot? Find out what a baby farmer did and meet the Lady of the Lamp! Get ready for your great escape from the First World War! It's history with the nasty bits left in!