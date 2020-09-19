About this show

Ben Portsmouth and the Taking Care of Elvis Band returns to Henley, following two brilliant sell-out performances last year. Ben looks like Elvis, sings like Elvis and has an on-stage charisma that has audiences believing they are watching the King himself. In 2012 Ben was crowned the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist in Memphis, the only artist from outside the USA ever to win this prestigious title. This achievement led to global success and Ben now headlines concerts all over the world with his phenomenal Elvis tribute show.