The Pantomime story of Aladdin and the magic lamp.

Come and join us for another fabulous festive treat at The Grand Pavilion with the hilarious family friendly pantomime, Aladdin. With a law decreeing that the princess can only marry a prince, and the evil Abanazar up to no good, it looks as though Aladdin's dreams may never come true. And he's not the only one! Aladdin's mum Widow Twankey, has got the mixed-up Chinese laundry blues which are not helped by the fact they're also very poor... If only Aladdin could make his fortune and then all their dreams could come true. Once again The Grand Pavilion promise a show packed full of side-splitting slapstick comedy, stunning special effects and marvellous musical numbers that you will be singing for days afterwards, all in one magical show that is suitable for everyone to enjoy whether they are 3 or 103!