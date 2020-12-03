About this show

Step inside our igloo to be transported to a world covered in ice, from the rooftops, to the roads, to the sky. Here we'll join Lola and Kai for an icy adventure, as they set off through blizzards and fog in search of a mythical creature- a golden penguin! Will they be successful on their quest? I think they might need your help along the way! So, wrap up warm, bring your family and prepare for an adventure you'll never forget!

The Igloo Experience is perfect for families to enjoy together this Winter, and a magical grotto alternative. Set inside a pop-up igloo, family groups will listen to a sensory audio story with a magical twist, involving some rather large puppets! This experience is to be enjoyed in family bubbles and has been created as a Covid-safe activity for individual family groups.