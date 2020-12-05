About this show

That'll Be The Day's Rock & Roll Christmas show has been running for over thirty years. In these crazy times, whilst the show is unable to tour, we are very excited to offer you the chance to see the brand new Christmas show in the comfort of your own home! The pre-recorded show will include the best pop Christmas classics and traditional Christmas songs along with hilarious comedy routines. PLUS, Trevor and some of the cast will be LIVE ONLINE on the evening, pre-show, during the interval and after-show to answer your questions, chat and share a virtual sherry with you online! Remember to dress as if you were going to the theatre, take a photo of your group and upload it during the show for Trevor and the gang to see. For many, the That'll Be The Day Christmas Special is the essential start to their festive season. Let this year be no different! Join us for a rollercoaster sleigh ride through the ‘golden' age of Rock & Roll and Pop..... a sparkling mix of Christmas hits, fun and nostalgia with that guaranteed ‘festive feel good' factor.