About this show

Milton Jones is renowned for his string of surreal and unusual one-liners. On stage, hair gelled in 360 different directions, clothes half-spaceman, half '70s Bhs, he was Perrier Finalist of 1997 and Best Newcomer in 1996. His delivery is part weirdo, part childish, part punch drunk.

Milton Jones reveals the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo. But this is also a love story with the twist, or at least a really bad sprain. Just gloriously daft nonsense or is there a deeper meaning? Every man has his price. Sainsburys, where good food costs less.