Chicago the Musical

Murder, greed, corruption, exploitation, adultery and treachery…all those things we hold near and dear to our hearts.” So begins the international multi-award-winning musical, Chicago!

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

TOUR DATES

6 APRIL - 10 APRIL
NEW VICTORIA THEATRE, WOKING

22 MARCH - 27 MARCH
EMPIRE THEATRE, SUNDERLAND

29 MARCH - 3 APRIL
LIVERPOOL EMPIRE THEATRE, LIVERPOOL

16 NOVEMBER - 20 NOVEMBER
MAYFLOWER THEATRE, SOUTHAMPTON

12 MARCH - 20 MARCH
ALEXANDRA THEATRE, BIRMINGHAM

24 MAY - 29 MAY
EDEN COURT THEATRE, INVERNESS

4 OCTOBER - 9 OCTOBER
ROYAL & DERNGATE, NORTHAMPTON

8 NOVEMBER - 13 NOVEMBER
HULL NEW THEATRE, HULL

28 JUNE - 3 JULY
REGENT THEATRE, STOKE-ON-TRENT

5 JULY - 10 JULY
IPSWICH REGENT, IPSWICH

12 JULY - 17 JULY
BRISTOL HIPPODROME, BRISTOL

1 JUNE - 6 JUNE
CLIFFS PAVILION, SOUTHEND-ON-SEA

10 MAY - 15 MAY
WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF

17 MAY - 22 MAY
PALACE THEATRE, MANCHESTER

27 APRIL - 1 MAY
THE HAWTH, CRAWLEY

19 APRIL - 24 APRIL
DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE, EASTBOURNE

3 MAY - 8 MAY
PRINCESS THEATRE, TORQUAY

12 APRIL - 17 APRIL
MILTON KEYNES THEATRE, MILTON KEYNES

9 AUGUST - 14 AUGUST
THEATRE ROYAL, PLYMOUTH

