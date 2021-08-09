Chicago the Musical

Murder, greed, corruption, exploitation, adultery and treachery…all those things we hold near and dear to our hearts.” So begins the international multi-award-winning musical, Chicago!
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.
Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.
6 APRIL - 10 APRIL
NEW VICTORIA THEATRE, WOKING
22 MARCH - 27 MARCH
EMPIRE THEATRE, SUNDERLAND
29 MARCH - 3 APRIL
LIVERPOOL EMPIRE THEATRE, LIVERPOOL
16 NOVEMBER - 20 NOVEMBER
MAYFLOWER THEATRE, SOUTHAMPTON
12 MARCH - 20 MARCH
ALEXANDRA THEATRE, BIRMINGHAM
24 MAY - 29 MAY
EDEN COURT THEATRE, INVERNESS
4 OCTOBER - 9 OCTOBER
ROYAL & DERNGATE, NORTHAMPTON
8 NOVEMBER - 13 NOVEMBER
HULL NEW THEATRE, HULL
28 JUNE - 3 JULY
REGENT THEATRE, STOKE-ON-TRENT
5 JULY - 10 JULY
IPSWICH REGENT, IPSWICH
12 JULY - 17 JULY
BRISTOL HIPPODROME, BRISTOL
1 JUNE - 6 JUNE
CLIFFS PAVILION, SOUTHEND-ON-SEA
10 MAY - 15 MAY
WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF
17 MAY - 22 MAY
PALACE THEATRE, MANCHESTER
27 APRIL - 1 MAY
THE HAWTH, CRAWLEY
19 APRIL - 24 APRIL
DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE, EASTBOURNE
3 MAY - 8 MAY
PRINCESS THEATRE, TORQUAY
12 APRIL - 17 APRIL
MILTON KEYNES THEATRE, MILTON KEYNES
9 AUGUST - 14 AUGUST
THEATRE ROYAL, PLYMOUTH