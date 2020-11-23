About this show

This hugely entertaining rock 'n' roll spectacular features an all new line up of knock-out hits from the 1950s, 60s and 70s, mixed with loads of zany comedy routines to produce a show with a real good party atmosphere.

From humble beginnings, the show has grown into a "must see" attraction all over the UK, coming up with a new production from its multi-talented cast year after year. Unashamedly nostalgic, That'll Be The Day takes its audience on a rollercoaster ride through the 'golden' age of Rock and Roll and Pop. The show has been described as 'Relentlessly Entertaining', mixing brilliant vocals and superb musicianship with impersonations and hilarious comedy routines. Guaranteed a great night out, this is truly the best 'feel good' show on the road. You won't be disappointed!