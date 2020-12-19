About this show

Join the adventures of Dotty the Elf and Pompom the Penguin in a festive, interactive, song-filled visit to Santa's home, that helps them discover the meaning of Christmas... before meeting Santa himself! Every child wants to visit Father Christmas's home at the North Pole and in Santa's Christmas Cracker they can do just that - plus, in our special meet, greet and treat, each child will get the chance to receive a special gift from Father Christmas himself! Songs include festive favourites Jingle Bells, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Twelve Days Of Christmas and many, many more!