About this show

The legendary story of John Lennon, from his dramatic rise to fame as a Beatle through to his iconic solo career. Showcasing all John Lennon's greatest hits, including the eponymous Imagine, Jealous Guy, Give Peace a Chance, Starting Over, Come Together, Strawberry Fields Forever, All You Need Is Love and many more! A beautifully crafted masterpiece of musical theatre, "Imagine" features authentic instrumentation, evocative costume and flawless live recreations of John Lennon's songbook, to wow even the most ardent Beatles and Lennon fan.