About this show

Famous for creating unique harmony versions of pop, classical and West-End anthems, the four British singers take audiences on a musical rollercoaster.

Christmas is a magical time for friends and family. Blake are inviting you to come along and enjoy an evening full of song and cheer to celebrate the holidays. Don't just treat yourself, treat your friends and family too. Take time out of the hustle and bustle of life and relax to the harmonious sounds of this Brit-Award-Winning trio as they take you on a musical Christmas journey. With classic Christmas songs including 'Let It Snow', The Snowman and White Christmas with the warmth that only their rich vocal harmonies can deliver. A spectacular evening is in store with great music, funny stories that will leave you with a warm festive glow.