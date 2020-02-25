About this show

When Leontine, a respectable society lady, discovers that she's been hoodwinked by her husband, Duchotel, who's always pretending to go hunting but really chasing after other ?prey', she vows to take revenge on the philanderer! But while Duchotel's away, his lifelong friend comes calling - and he's on the hunt too. Will Leontine get caught in his sights, or instead set a trap of her own? Secrets unravel as the devilish Duchotel finds himself snared in a door-slamming, trouser-dropping, balcony-climbing night of chaos set amidst the stylish apartments of Paris.