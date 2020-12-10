About this show

We're keeping the spirit of panto alive in Perth Theatre this Christmas with our physically distanced panto promenade. Audiences in their social bubbles will join panto dame Barrie Hunter and friends on a magical adventure through different parts of the theatre which will be all dressed up for the festive season! Like the old song says, There Is Nothing Like A Dame, But our Dame has only one thought-that there's nothing quite like HAME! Since the world went weird and scary, she's become a tad erratic, And is cooried in her Hidey-Hole and won't come out the attic! Her son is at his wit's end, his head is in a spin, He's lost the plot, his patience-now he's even lost his twin! So he's off to search for brother, bring him home and save the day, Or, most likely, take the wrong turn and be easily led astray. And who's this in the darkness, boldly searching for the light It's our. Hero on a mission, and she wants to wrong a right.. But there's evil lurking just below, underneath the earth, Banished there for crimes committed down the years in Perth! So come with us on a journey through the darkness of the night On a quest to find some joy, some hope, and maybe love and light, We'll walk the paths together, where there once was mirth and laughter, And perhaps, by working as a team, we'll live happily ever after!!" Oh Yes We Are! - A Quest for Long Lost Light and Laughter.