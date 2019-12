About this show

If you go down in the woods today, you're sure of a big surprise! Everyone knows the stories... or so we believe. What if Little Red Riding Hood never entered the woods? Or Snow White didn't wake up? Gather around the campfire for an evening of enchanting storytelling full of magic, puppetry and music. Heartbreak Productions invites you into the fantastical world of the Brothers Grimm in this family friendly version of the fairytales we all know and love - with a modern twist!