About this show

Untold Dance Theatre are an intergenerational all-female company who strive to create accessible, emotive and entertaining dance theatre from a gendered perspective that demands to be noticed.

Ties That Bind cuts through the familiar facade of everyday female bonds - be it familial, romantic or societal. It can take a lifetime to create these bonds and a second to destroy them. Shifting quickly between humour and darkness, Ties That Bind seeks to tell 7 women's stories: absent mothers, wayward daughters, lovers and mind losers. How far can we pull at the fragile ties that connect us all?