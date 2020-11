About this show

Voodoo Room are a stunning "Power Trio". Paying tribute to both Hendrix & Cream they perform a kicking, world-class show in total appreciation of these two massive pioneers in the world of classic blues/rock. These talented musicians have worked with Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood, Duran Duran, Fish and Thunder to name just a few. This is beyond any tribute, it is an incredible, high energy show, delivered in the true spirit of these legendary performers.