About this show

In 2020, we will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the end of the war in Europe. 75 years ago, millions of people took to the streets to celebrate peace and to look forward to a brighter future. This uplifting, heartwarming show is full of patriotic nostalgia to celebrate that event. Hand clapping, foot tapping songs, singalongs, songs that won the war, songs to make you smile and to touch your heart and a good old fashioned cockney knees up. With a tribute to the much loved Dame Vera Lynn, it is a real trip down memory lane. We will also pay tribute to the Fallen and acknowledge their sacrifice. And of course there is a rousing, flag waving Last Night of The Proms Finale with timeless classics that you are actively encouraged to join in with. Come and celebrate with us and we can guarantee you will leave with a smile on your face.