An outrageous comedy drama about imperialism, cross-racial adoption, cultural appropriation and drinking tea. Brighton 1852. A day in the life of Sarah, an African girl, adopted by Queen Victoria and raised in the Queen's circles. Today is the eve of her having to return to Africa but will she go? The Present. A day in the life of Sarah, a black middle-class woman staying in a Cheshire village with her husband and small child. They are paid a visit by well-meaning neighbours who have something to confess... The two Sarahs meet Queen Victoria for tea. This won't be your regular tea party...