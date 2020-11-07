About this show

Christian Adore and Eaton Messe are a gloriously musical drag king and queen doubleact who will improvise a tuneful medley right in front of your eyes! Using your suggestions, this formidable pairing of lovable soft-boy and sassy queen will create dazzlingly vibrant cabaret from Broadway songs, to sketches, and spontaneous freestyle raps. In this uproariously wicked show, RuPaul's glamour meets Whose Line Is It Anyway, serving wit as sharp as their contour; jinks as high as their brows; memories that will stick with you longer than last night's glitter!