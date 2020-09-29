About this show

The Essentials II is the second compilation featuring the greatest hits of YouTube phenomenon Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox. Bradlee's collective, known for reworking modern classics, have reached 1.1 billion views and counting on Youtube. The Essentials II will be released on 2ndNovember via Concord Records/Postmodern Juke Box Records. The album reworks a wide array of classic hits including songs by David Bowie, Gnarls Barkley, The Chainsmokers and Metallica. Guest stars featured on the album include Haley Reinhart, Kate Davis, Casey Abrams, Morgan James, Robyn Adele Anderson and many more.