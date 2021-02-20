About this show

How the cat purred and how the witch grinned, as they sat on their broomstick and flew through the wind... The witch and her cat are flying happily on their broomstick - until a stormy wind blows away the witch's hat, bow and wand. A helpful dog, bird and frog find the witch's lost things, and they all hop on the broom for a ride. But this broomstick's not meant for five and - CRACK - the broom snaps in two! When a hungry dragon appears, who will save the poor witch? And will there ever be room on the broom for everyone? Songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged 3 and up (and their grown-ups), adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, creators of The Gruffalo.