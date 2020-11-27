About this show

Robin Hood battles the Sheriff of Nottingham and woos Maid Marion.

Robin Hood and his merry troupe are riding into Oxford to fill Christmas 2020 with cartloads of silliness, bucketfuls of daring-do, and all the panto-tastic songs and sparkle you know and love. Expect non-stop thrills and spills as Robin, Marion and their bunch of outlaws battle the evil Sheriff of Nottingham. Will the Sheriff prevail, or will good win the day? One thing's for sure; they'll need your help to make sure that Christmas is filled to the brim festive Merry-Men-t! So climb onto your saddle and book your tickets now. It Sher-wood be a crime to miss it!