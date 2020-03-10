About this show

Join Tron Theatre Company and Blood of the Young for a unique and colourful take on the definitive rom-com, Pride & Prejudice. Five vaguely familiar young women have a story to tell. You'll have seen them, emptying the chamber pots and sweeping ash from the grate, the overlooked and the undervalued making sure that everyone above stairs finds their happy ending. Because when you can't be the romantic lead in your own story, you have to play a supporting role in someone else's. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent, all-female adaptation of Jane Austen's unrivalled literary classic. It's party time for Elizabeth, Darcy, Jane, Bingley and even those who never got names... Let the ruthless match-making begin.