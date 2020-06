About this show

Prepare for a night of electrifying choreography as Oti is joined by some of the world's greatest dancers and the West End's finest singers and musicians. Oti Mabuse - I Am Here is a whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream. From mesmerising Jives and pumping Sambas to South Africa's exhilarating Kwaito, this is an explosive night of dance and music that will set your heart racing.