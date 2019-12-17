About this show

The songs. The sound. The story. The tale of Motown Records and the man who fought to create something more than just a record label and brought to us music that defined a generation. This is Motown the Musical!



Listen and enjoy the magic of Motown with Motown The Musical. A show that will keep your feet tapping and you humming the tunes for days after. Motown the Musical is a treat for everyone!



With just $800 borrowed from his family, Berry Gordy founded Motown Records and launched the careers of legendary artists including Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, The Temptations, and many more.



This is the next chapter in Motown's incredible history and is an experience you'll never forget. Featuring over 50 classic hits including "My Girl", "What's Going On", "Dancing in the Street", "I Heard It Through the Grapevine", and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough".



Motown the Musical tells the thrilling tale of the man who broke barriers, fought against the odds to create something more than a record label. Discover the story behind Motown, the personal relationships, the professional struggles, and - of course - the music that made history, defined the sound of a generation and got the whole world moving to the same beat.



The sensation hit West End Musical is bringing its unique sound to a venue near you!