Imagine the love child of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Dusty Springfield and you will begin to get a feel for Joanne Shaw Taylor's fiery guitar-playing, sultry vocals and 100% pure soul. Born and raised amongst the steelworks of Britain's Black Country, she picked up a guitar when she was 14 and has never looked back. She toured the UK with her own band, headlined at major clubs including Ronnie Scotts and played all the major European blues festivals, alongside the likes of BB King. Her own writing has led to her to something beyond the blues through a soulful mix of roots and pop influences sung in a haunting, smoky voice.