The final hilarious chapter in the classic Yes, Prime Minister series continues its biting satire on the political classes and provides a fitting farewell to the Hacker years. Former Prime Minister, Jim Hacker, longs to see out his days from his grand Master's Lodge at Hacker College, Oxford. The College Fellowship and students have very different ideas and eviction looms large. Can Sir Humphrey Appleby, the PM's former Cabinet Secretary, save the day one last time? Will it be Yes, Prime Minister or I'm Sorry, Prime Minister?

World Premiere (Cambridge)