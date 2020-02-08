About this show

Politics is boring. Politics is complicated. Politics is for adults. Rubbish! Politics is actually super important and can be made really fun, if you know how. Luckily Tatton Spiller (Simple Politics) and Tiernan Douieb (Comedy Club 4 Kids, CBBC's The Slammer) know exactly how and will show you over 60 minutes just how to make sense of it all. You might not be able to vote yet. You do have opinions, though. You know the world you want to see. You know what's right and what's wrong. Also, you want to have a fun. Comedy Club 4 Kids specialise in making children laugh & Simple Politics specialise in making them understand how politics works in a clear, informative and fun way. So we've teamed up for a show that keeps you entertained, engaged and informed so you can also shout at the telly along with your parents during Question Time!