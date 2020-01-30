WhatsOnStage Logo
Helen, Alan and Graham are told they are impaired and need fixing. As they begin to question the world around them, three powerful coming-of-age stories unfold, uniting in a struggle against violence, ignorance and oppression. Connected through a shared past, they are transported to one pivotal moment in 1880 when a dangerous ideology was born: one that would impair the way the world views D/deaf people for over a century.

Ad Infinitum combine the company's signature style of physical storytelling with the beauty of British Sign Language in an unmissable feast for the senses. Extraordinary Wall of Silence is a bilingual performance in English and BSL with integrated captioning

