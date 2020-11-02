About this show

Do You Love Me Yet? is a funny and touching theatrical experience with spontaneity and unpredictability at its heart. Live streamed to audiences over YouTube, the show explores what love is and whether human vulnerability leads to closeness.

Each performance will feature two different cast members, who meet for the first time and are then prompted to answer questions, complete tasks and tell stories about themselves. With no rehearsal, the actors are invited to be brave and spontaneous. Every performance is unique for both the actors and the audience. Do You Love Me Yet? a live, theatrical experiment about human intimacy, commissioned by Oxford Playhouse with support from TORCH Oxford and Ferment, Bristol Old Vic.