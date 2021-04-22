About this show

Cirque Berserk! returns with all your favourite acts, and some thrilling new ones, all created especially for the theatre. Combining contemporary cirque style artistry with adrenaline fuelled stunt action, this astoundingly talented international troupe includes over thirty jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen showcasing the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills. Featuring the world's most hair raising circus act - the legendary motorcycle 'Globe of Death'.