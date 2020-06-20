About this show

Sex, Drag and Sausage rolls; BLINK enter into a raw and raucous game of love in their 'adventurous and radical' show GIRL MEETS BOY. Set in a weird and wonderful world of millennial mating and seen through their neurodiverse lens, the group attempt to answer the age-old question is there happy ever after for everyone? All GIRL MEETS BOY performances are Relaxed, BSL interpreted, include some integrated Audio Description and have easy read guides and a touch tour available on request. The London show will have live Audio Description