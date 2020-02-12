About this show

A graduate of the London College of Contemporary Music, 22 year old Yohan Kebede had a breakthrough year in 2019. Since joining afrobeat//jazz band KOKOROKO in 2017 he has toured with the band and performed at Glastonbury last year as well as the iconic Church of Sound night in East London. He also performed under his own name for the first time in 2019, performing at the jazz;:refreshed night in Notting Hill, and the Milestones night in Brixton, and performed alongside the likes of Yussef Dayes, Karl Rasheed-Abel & others along the way.

Whilst straight ahead jazz is an important part of his musical identity, he also likes to delve into some of the music he grew up in North London, like grime, hip-hop and Ethiopian music.

Yohan draws his influences from various artists such as Ahmad Jamal, Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder & many more.

He leads a trio of young musicians with Jonathan Moko on Bass and Jordan Hadfield playing Drums.