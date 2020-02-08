About this show

Briarbush the old dog fox can sense a change in the air. It has a metal scent, something he hasn't detected before. Even the trees are swaying and creaking differently. It's as if they have something to tell him. On the eventide of the Summer Solstice, Briarbush returns home to his den after a long day's hunting to find his neighbours from the opposite valley distraught and scared. They have a message to tell him, a message, which could affect the future of his beloved woods. Briarbush knows there is only one human he can trust, a kindly man known by others as Granddad, a man who could help, and persuade the human people to change their ways, a man of kindness and compassion. But is there enough time? And can the woodland be saved?