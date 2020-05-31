About this show

Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory (stf) return to Wilton’s Music Hall during their 20th anniversary after their celebrated Othello co-production with English Touring Theatre. Elizabeth Freestone directs Shakespeare’s comedy about the precarious path to finding love following her acclaimed Henry V for stf last year.

Let me be that I am and seek not to alter me.

Home from war, a group of soldiers attempt to put their fighting days behind them. But adjusting to civilian life isn’t easy, especially when love is thrown into the mix. How do you let go of your demons? How do you learn to be your real self again? And what does that mean for the friendships that helped you survive?

Much Ado About Nothing is an examination of the lies we tell each other and ourselves. Shakespeare’s play is a riotous story of trickery and pretence: both the innocent playful kind that might help two people find each other; as well as the darkly treacherous kind that might have terrible consequences.

With a vivid array of characters Much Ado About Nothing is a tumultuous and unpredictable play about finding yourself and your happiness.